Iranian parliament advances bill to stop UN inspections of nuclear facilities
Tuesday, 1 December 2020 ()
Iran’s parliament Tuesday advanced a bill that would end U.N. inspections of its nuclear facilities and require the government to boost its uranium enrichment if European signatories to the 2015 nuclear deal do not provide relief from oil and banking sanctions.
