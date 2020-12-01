Global  
 

Kim Jong Un receives COVID-19 Vaccine from China US Analysts Says

HNGN Tuesday, 1 December 2020 ()
Kim Jong Un receives COVID-19 Vaccine from China US Analysts SaysAfter almost shutting down the operations with their biggest trading partner, Japanese intelligence sources discussed with a Washington DC-based Korea expert that the North Korean leader Kim Jong Un received a coronavirus vaccination from the Chinese government.
Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: China gave COVID-19 vaccine Kim Jong Un: analyst

China gave COVID-19 vaccine Kim Jong Un: analyst 01:46

 China provided North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and his family with an experimental coronavirus vaccine, a U.S. analyst said Tuesday, citing two unidentified Japanese intelligence sources. Gloria Tso reports.

WorldNews