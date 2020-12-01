Kim Jong Un receives COVID-19 Vaccine from China US Analysts Says
Tuesday, 1 December 2020 () After almost shutting down the operations with their biggest trading partner, Japanese intelligence sources discussed with a Washington DC-based Korea expert that the North Korean leader Kim Jong Un received a coronavirus vaccination from the Chinese government.
China provided North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and his family with an experimental coronavirus vaccine, a U.S. analyst said Tuesday, citing two unidentified Japanese intelligence sources. Gloria Tso reports.