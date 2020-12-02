NBA Christmas Day 2020 Schedule: Game-by-Game Preview and Analysis

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Is LeBron vs. Luka the NBA's Marquee Matchup?



The NBA Christmas schedule has been revealed and the marquee game is between the Los Angeles Lakers and Dallas Mavericks, featuring of course LeBron James and Luka Doncic. Credit: Sports Illustrated Duration: 02:06 Published 1 day ago NBA to Begin New Season on December 22



NBA to Begin New Season on December 22. On Thursday, the National Basketball Players Association announced a tentatively-approved 72-game season that will start before the year ends. ESPN's Adrian.. Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories Duration: 01:27 Published on November 6, 2020