Australia's Economy Emerges From COVID-19 Recession by 3.3%

HNGN Wednesday, 2 December 2020 ()
Australia's Economy Emerges From COVID-19 Recession by 3.3%Australia's economy rose by 3.3 percent in the third quarter, recuperating from its first recession in almost three decades as it rebounded from pandemic-related shocks, as indicated by figures released on Wednesday.
