Australia's Economy Emerges From COVID-19 Recession by 3.3%
Wednesday, 2 December 2020 ()
Australia's economy rose by 3.3 percent in the third quarter, recuperating from its first recession in almost three decades as it rebounded from pandemic-related shocks, as indicated by figures released on Wednesday.
Australia's economy rose by 3.3 percent in the third quarter, recuperating from its first recession in almost three decades as it rebounded from pandemic-related shocks, as indicated by figures released on Wednesday.
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources