Australia's Economy Emerges From COVID-19 Recession by 3.3%

IMF Chief economist Gita Gopinath says 'world economy remains in a deep recession'|Oneindia News



IMF Chief economist Gita Gopinath says that the world economy remains in a deep recession even though we have a small upgrade. The recovery is going to be uneven, long and uncertain. The International.. Credit: Oneindia Duration: 01:03 Published on October 14, 2020

Argentina's protesters urge gov't to stop foreign debt payments



The economy in Argentina was in trouble prior to the pandemic, struggling with recession and high inflation. Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO Duration: 02:45 Published on October 10, 2020