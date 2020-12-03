COVID-19 vaccines could be targeted by criminals, Interpol issues global alert
Thursday, 3 December 2020 () Interpol has issued a global alert to the law enforcement agencies across its 194-member countries warning them to prepare for organized crime networks targeting COVID-19 vaccines, both physically and online.
In a statement issued on Wednesday, the Interpol, which is headquartered in France said that its orange notice outlines...
As governments are preparing to roll out vaccines, criminal organizations may also be planning to infiltrate and/or disrupt the supply chain, at least according to Interpol secretary general Juergen Stock. Veuer’s Chandra Lanier has the story.