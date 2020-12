You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Cape suspect killed in shootout with marshals in NY



A man accused in the shooting of a Massachusetts State Police trooper was killed Friday in a shootout with U.S. marshals in New York. Credit: WCVB Duration: 01:46 Published 2 hours ago WBZ News Update For December 4



Weekend Snowstorm; MA COVID Cases Top 6,000; State Trooper Shooting Suspect Killed; COVID Field Hospitals Setup Credit: WBZ CBS Boston Duration: 02:30 Published 6 hours ago Suspect Wanted In Shooting Of Massachusetts State Trooper Shot By U.S. Marshals In The Bronx



Police identified the deceased suspect as Andre Sterling, 32, who was wanted for the shooting of a Massachusetts State Trooper. Credit: CBS 2 New York Duration: 00:58 Published 6 hours ago