Miley Cyrus says she wasn't 'living some fairy tale' during relationship with Liam Hemsworth

Upworthy Friday, 4 December 2020 ()
Miley Cyrus opened up in a Rolling Stone interview about the flawed media perception regarding her sobriety and relationship with Liam Hemsworth.
News video: Miley Cyrus will always love her ex-husband Liam Hemsworth

Miley Cyrus will always love her ex-husband Liam Hemsworth 00:49

 Miley Cyrus has opened up about her failed marriage to Liam Hemsworth, revealing she will always love the actor.

