Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

US election: Another blow for Donald Trump as Nevada judge rejects law suit in scathing ruling

New Zealand Herald Saturday, 5 December 2020 ()
US election: Another blow for Donald Trump as Nevada judge rejects law suit in scathing rulingUS President Donald Trump's hopes of overturning the results of the 2020 election have been dealt another blow after a lawsuit in Nevada was thrown out.Trump and his allies have now lost at least 30 post-election lawsuits. By some...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Donald Trump Donald Trump 45th president of the United States

The US government will let TikTok run out the clock and ‘overlook’ its own deadline

 Illustration by Alex Castro / The Verge

The Trump administration won’t enforce its own deadline for ByteDance to sell or spin out video-sharing..
The Verge

Federal judge orders restoration of DACA program

 A federal judge on Friday ordered the Trump administration to fully restore an Obama-era initiative that protects undocumented immigrants brought to the U.S. as..
CBS News

Flaws in Census Count Imperil Trump Plan to Exclude Undocumented Immigrants

 More problems arise as the Census Bureau rushes to compile information needed for apportionment before Mr. Trump leaves office.
NYTimes.com

Trump orders most US troops to withdraw from Somalia

 The move continues a post-election push by Mr. Trump to shrink U.S. involvement in counterterrorism missions abroad.
CBS News

Nevada Nevada State of the United States of America

Tony Hsieh’s parents likely to inherit fortune

 Tony Hsieh’s parents may end up inheriting his nearly billion-dollar fortune, but they could be headed for a lengthy legal process, according to two attorneys..
WorldNews

Donald Trump retweeted a photo of this Nevada doctor and called it 'fake.' Here's the doctor's response.

 Dr. Jacob Keeperman never expected his tweet to blow up on social media after it got hijacked by President Donald Trump.
USATODAY.com

Coronavirus updates: California sets daily record for hospitalizations; Oregon nurse on leave after TikTok video; 266K US deaths

 An Oregon nurse has been placed on leave after mocking restrictions in a TikTok video. Nevada surpasses 150K cases. Latest COVID news.
 
USATODAY.com

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Trump Residences at Mar-a-Lago Are Being Renovated While Melania Looks at Fla. Schools for Barron: Sources [Video]

Trump Residences at Mar-a-Lago Are Being Renovated While Melania Looks at Fla. Schools for Barron: Sources

“It makes sense that he wants to be there and will make the mansion his home,” a source says of the president, who has not yet publicly acknowledged he lost the election

Credit: People     Duration: 01:23Published
Trump has raised $207 million since Election Day [Video]

Trump has raised $207 million since Election Day

[NFA] President Donald Trump's campaign and the Republican National Committee have raised $207.5 million since Election Day, according to a statement on Thursday, gathering donations to pay for..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:40Published
Trump Could Pardon Himself And Twenty Associates Before Leaving Office [Video]

Trump Could Pardon Himself And Twenty Associates Before Leaving Office

Politico reports that President Donald Trump is considering pardoning as many as 20 close associates before he leaves office in January. Who would he pardon? According to Business insider they include..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:32Published