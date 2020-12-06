Global  
 

New COVID Surveillance Predicts Direction, Speed And Acceleration Of Virus

Eurasia Review Sunday, 6 December 2020 ()
New COVID Surveillance Predicts Direction, Speed And Acceleration Of VirusA new COVID-19 global surveillance system has been developed which can dynamically track not just where the virus is now, but where it is going, how fast it will arrive and whether that speed is accelerating.

The new surveillance system, the first to dynamically track the virus, is being rolled out in 195 countries Dec. 3. It...
