News24.com | 'On a knife edge': Britain and EU in last-ditch trade talks

Monday, 7 December 2020
Britain and the European Union will make a last-ditch attempt to strike a post-Brexit trade deal this week, with probably just days left for negotiators to avert a chaotic parting of ways at the end of the year.
Video Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO
'Final throw of the dice': UK, EU to resume Brexit trade talks

‘Final throw of the dice’: UK, EU to resume Brexit trade talks 02:31

 Negotiators to meet in Brussels in last-ditch attempt to strike a post-Brexit deal before transition agreement ends on December 31.

