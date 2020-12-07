News24.com | 'On a knife edge': Britain and EU in last-ditch trade talks
Monday, 7 December 2020 ()
Britain and the European Union will make a last-ditch attempt to strike a post-Brexit trade deal this week, with probably just days left for negotiators to avert a chaotic parting of ways at the end of the year.
Britain and the European Union will make a last-ditch attempt to strike a post-Brexit trade deal this week, with probably just days left for negotiators to avert a chaotic parting of ways at the end of the year.
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources