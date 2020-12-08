France To Sell Arms To Egypt To Help Counter Terrorism In Middle East
Tuesday, 8 December 2020 ()
President Emmanuel Macron said on Monday he would not condition the future sale of French arms to Egypt on human rights because he did not want to weaken Cairo's ability to counter terrorism in the region.
"I will not condition matters of defence and economic cooperation on these disagreements (over human rights)," Macron said...
