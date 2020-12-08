Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

France To Sell Arms To Egypt To Help Counter Terrorism In Middle East

Eurasia Review Tuesday, 8 December 2020 ()
France To Sell Arms To Egypt To Help Counter Terrorism In Middle EastPresident Emmanuel Macron said on Monday he would not condition the future sale of French arms to Egypt on human rights because he did not want to weaken Cairo's ability to counter terrorism in the region.

"I will not condition matters of defence and economic cooperation on these disagreements (over human rights)," Macron said...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Egyptian president's state visit to France criticised by human rights activists [Video]

Egyptian president's state visit to France criticised by human rights activists

Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi met with France's Emmanuel Macron to discuss terrorism and conflict in the Middle East.

Credit: euronews (in English)     Duration: 00:50Published
Sudan sees economic hope as Trump signals terror list removal [Video]

Sudan sees economic hope as Trump signals terror list removal

Removing Sudan from state-sponsors of terror list would pave way for country to be relieved of debt and attract foreign investment.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:35Published

Related news from verified sources

Egyptian president's state visit to France criticised by human rights activists

 Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi met with France's Emmanuel Macron to discuss terrorism and conflict in the Middle East.
euronews