New shiny obelisk sighted on Britain's Isle of Wight Tuesday, 8 December 2020 ( 4 minutes ago )

A shiny obelisk similar to ones found in the United States and on a hilltop in Romania has been spotted by the sea off the south coast of England. The gleaming pyramid-topped pillar was discovered on Compton Beach on the Isle of Wight early on Sunday morning, drawing large crowds and sparking speculation about how it got there. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

