New Stay-At-Home Orders Affect California Small Businesses

Newsy Tuesday, 8 December 2020 ()
New Stay-At-Home Orders Affect California Small BusinessesWatch VideoSmall businesses have been forced to change things up or temporarily close their doors because of California's new stay at home order. 

The order affects places like restaurants, salons and retail stores. The new rules began Sunday night for a lot of counties in California to try to stop the spread of COVID-19....
Video Credit: ABC 10 News | San Diego - Published
News video: New stay-at-home order takes effect in San Diego County

New stay-at-home order takes effect in San Diego County 02:32

 Many businesses are shutting down due to the latest stay-at-home order for San Diego County.

