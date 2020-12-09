End Executions For Advent, Catholic Bishops Tell Trump
Wednesday, 9 December 2020 ()
Leading U.S. bishops are imploring the Trump administration to stop scheduled federal executions during the season of Advent.
“This Advent, the Lord comes to love us even though we don’t deserve it. Let us repent and embrace his gift,” stated Archbishop Paul Coakley of Oklahoma City, chair of the U.S. bishops’ domestic...
