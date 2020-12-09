Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

2 Fired, 12 Suspended Following Fort Hood Deaths Investigation

Newsy Wednesday, 9 December 2020 ()
2 Fired, 12 Suspended Following Fort Hood Deaths InvestigationWatch VideoThe Secretary of the Army has fired two leaders and suspended 12 others after reviewing an independent panel’s investigation of nearly 30 deaths at Fort Hood, Texas  — including the disappearance and killing of Vanessa Guillen.  

"The murder of specialist Vanessa Guillen shocked our conscience and brought...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Reuters - Politics - Published
News video: Fort Hood 'permissive' of sexual assaults: panel

Fort Hood 'permissive' of sexual assaults: panel 02:06

 An investigative panel looking into violent crimes and abuse at the Fort Hood Army base in Texas said on Tuesday it had found a command structure that was "permissive" of sexual assaults. Colette Luke has more.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

14 fired or suspended following Fort Hood investigation into violence and sexual assault [Video]

14 fired or suspended following Fort Hood investigation into violence and sexual assault

An investigation found that leadership at Fort Hood created a "permissive environment" that let crimes occur with little consequence.

Credit: USA Today News (Domestic)     Duration: 01:19Published
Raw Video: 14 Fort Hood Soldiers Fired, Suspended Over Violence At Base [Video]

Raw Video: 14 Fort Hood Soldiers Fired, Suspended Over Violence At Base

Two general officers are among those being removed from their jobs, as top Army leaders on Tuesday announced the findings of an independent panel's investigation into problems at the Texas base.

Credit: CBS 11 Dallas     Duration: 20:50Published
Vanessa Guillen's Death Investigation Prompts Unprecedented Discipline At Fort Hood [Video]

Vanessa Guillen's Death Investigation Prompts Unprecedented Discipline At Fort Hood

A large number of officers and enlisted soldiers were set to be fired Tuesday in what Pentagon officials called an unprecedented disciplinary action to address a pattern of sexual assault, harassment,..

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:10Published

Related news from verified sources

Results of Fort Hood investigation revealed after deaths on base

 The U.S. Army will release its long-awaited report Tuesday detailing its investigation into Fort Hood after dozens of deaths on the base. The problems at the...
CBS News