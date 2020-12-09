2 Fired, 12 Suspended Following Fort Hood Deaths Investigation
Wednesday, 9 December 2020 () Watch VideoThe Secretary of the Army has fired two leaders and suspended 12 others after reviewing an independent panel’s investigation of nearly 30 deaths at Fort Hood, Texas — including the disappearance and killing of Vanessa Guillen.
"The murder of specialist Vanessa Guillen shocked our conscience and brought...
An investigative panel looking into violent crimes and abuse at the Fort Hood Army base in Texas said on Tuesday it had found a command structure that was "permissive" of sexual assaults. Colette Luke has more.
A large number of officers and enlisted soldiers were set to be fired Tuesday in what Pentagon officials called an unprecedented disciplinary action to address a pattern of sexual assault, harassment,..