President Trump, 19 States Want Electoral Votes Invalidated

Thursday, 10 December 2020
President Trump, 19 States Want Electoral Votes InvalidatedWatch VideoPresident Trump and attorneys general in 19 states want the Supreme Court to invalidate the electoral votes of 4 states President-elect Joe Biden won. President Trump is seeking the court's permission to join the effort led by Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton. 

Paxton is challenging changes to the voting process...
Video Credit: WJZ Baltimore - Published
News video: Maryland Rep. Andy Harris One Of 106 GOP Lawmakers Supporting Texas' Election Lawsuit

Maryland Rep. Andy Harris One Of 106 GOP Lawmakers Supporting Texas' Election Lawsuit 00:19

 Maryland's lone Republican congressman is one of 106 GOP lawmakers supporting a lawsuit brought by Texas against four key swing states that aims to delay those states from casting their electoral votes for President-elect Joe Biden.

