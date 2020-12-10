President Trump, 19 States Want Electoral Votes Invalidated
Thursday, 10 December 2020 () Watch VideoPresident Trump and attorneys general in 19 states want the Supreme Court to invalidate the electoral votes of 4 states President-elect Joe Biden won. President Trump is seeking the court's permission to join the effort led by Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton.
Paxton is challenging changes to the voting process...
Maryland's lone Republican congressman is one of 106 GOP lawmakers supporting a lawsuit brought by Texas against four key swing states that aims to delay those states from casting their electoral votes for President-elect Joe Biden.
Violence between protesters, counter-protesters, and police in Washington, DC, and Olympia, Washington, led to four stabbings and one shooting.
Business Insider reports four people were stabbed during..