SpaceX Starship Has Crash Landing

Newsy Thursday, 10 December 2020 ()
SpaceX Starship Has Crash Landing. Don't worry. No one was onboard and the crash landing is actually being called a success. 

This is a SpaceX Starship. It was launched several miles into the air yesterday. 

The 6.5 minute test flight was the highest and most elaborate test flight so far for the rocket. 

Elon Musk says the space rocket will...
Video Credit: CBS 11 Dallas
SpaceX's Starship Explodes While Landing In Texas After Highest Test Flight

SpaceX's Starship Explodes While Landing In Texas After Highest Test Flight 00:38

 The entire flight — as dramatic and flashy as it gets, even by SpaceX standards — lasted just over six minutes and 40 minutes.

SpaceX launched its bullet-shaped Starship several miles into the air fromfrom Texas on Wednesday, but the six-and-a-half-minute test flight ended in anexplosive fireball on touchdown. It was the..

Watch SpaceX Starship prototype takeoff and landing explosion

BOCCA CHICA, TEXAS — A SpaceX Starship prototype will make its highest hop yet as early as Friday, Dec. 3. Ars Technica reports that Starship prototype Serial Number 8 will fire its three Raptor..

The launch itself went off without a hitch, sending the vessel up to 41,000 feet. That's a major milestone for the Starship, but the landing… well, that was...
During a test flight on Wednesday, SpaceX flew a prototype of its next generation Starship rocket to its highest height yet in the skies above Texas — but...
