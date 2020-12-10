SpaceX Starship Has Crash Landing
Thursday, 10 December 2020 ()
Watch VideoDon't worry. No one was onboard and the crash landing is actually being called a success.
This is a SpaceX Starship. It was launched several miles into the air yesterday.
The 6.5 minute test flight was the highest and most elaborate test flight so far for the rocket.
Elon Musk says the space rocket will...
