Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Nicolas Cage Brings All His Manic Energy to Netflix' 'History of Swear Words'

eBaums World Thursday, 10 December 2020 ()
Nicolas Cage Brings All His Manic Energy to Netflix' 'History of Swear Words'One way or another, this oughta be good.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Teaser Trailer - Published
News video: Nicolas Cage's History Of Swear Words Trailer

Nicolas Cage's History Of Swear Words Trailer 01:18

 Nicolas Cage's History Of Swear Words Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: Soon you'll learn the history of something so potent, so crucial, so vital to our culture. The f-cking sh-t we live for. History of Swear Words with Nicolas Cage is coming to Netflix January 5, motherf-ckers. Nicolas Cage hosts this...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

'True Blood' Reboot in the Works at HBO, Alfred Molina Returning For 'Spider-Man 3' and More | THR News [Video]

'True Blood' Reboot in the Works at HBO, Alfred Molina Returning For 'Spider-Man 3' and More | THR News

In today's top stories, HBO is in the early stages of a 'True Blood' reboot from 'Riverdale' creator, Alfred Molina is reprising the role of Doctor Octopus for 'Spider-Man 3' and Nicolas Cage is set to..

Credit: THR News     Duration: 01:58Published
Nicolas Cage Set to Host Netflix's 'History of Swear Words' | THR News [Video]

Nicolas Cage Set to Host Netflix's 'History of Swear Words' | THR News

Nicolas Cage will host a six-episode comedic docuseries for Netflix called 'History of Swear Words', examining the origins, usage and cultural impact of specific curse.

Credit: THR News     Duration: 01:13Published
Nicolas Cage will teach the history of curse words in new 'proudly profane' Netflix series [Video]

Nicolas Cage will teach the history of curse words in new 'proudly profane' Netflix series

Nicolas Cage to teach fans the complete history of curse words in a new Netflix series titled ‘History of Swears’.

Credit: Bang Media International Limited     Duration: 01:19Published