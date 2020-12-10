Minneapolis Approves Cutting Police Budget
Thursday, 10 December 2020 ()
Watch VideoMinneapolis approved cutting the city's police budget but stopped short of reducing the number of officers.
The city council unanimously voted to move about $8 million from the police department to other programs including violence prevention.
Mayor Jacob Frey said he would veto the budget if the council...
