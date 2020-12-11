Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Canada to implement its first national vaccine injury compensation program

CTV News Friday, 11 December 2020 ()
As part of Canada’s vaccine rollout, the federal government has announced that anyone who experiences a severe adverse reaction to a COVID-19 vaccine will be eligible for compensation -- a first in Canada’s history.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: Canada's Trudeau hails 'good news' of vaccine

Canada's Trudeau hails 'good news' of vaccine 00:35

 The first 30,000 doses of Pfizer's Inc's COVID-19 vaccine are set to arrive in Canada soon, allowing authorities to kick off a campaign to crush a second wave, officials said.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

How A COVID-19 Vaccine Gets From Lab To Your Arm [Video]

How A COVID-19 Vaccine Gets From Lab To Your Arm

Health Canada has green lit Pfizer and BioNTech’s COVId-19 vaccine and shared how it plans on distributing the doses to provinces.

Credit: HuffPost Canada     Duration: 01:44Published
First Adolescent Participants Receive Doses Of Moderna's Coronavirus Vaccine [Video]

First Adolescent Participants Receive Doses Of Moderna's Coronavirus Vaccine

Moderna has given the first dose of its coronavirus vaccine to adolescents.

Credit: WBZ CBS Boston     Duration: 00:29Published
Nursing Home Residents Among First To Get COVID Vaccine In Mass. [Video]

Nursing Home Residents Among First To Get COVID Vaccine In Mass.

Those in long-term care and nursing home facilities will be among the first people to get the COVID-19 vaccine in Massachusetts. WBZ-TV's Tiffany Chan reports.

Credit: WBZ CBS Boston     Duration: 02:03Published