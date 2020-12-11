Canada to implement its first national vaccine injury compensation program
Friday, 11 December 2020 ()
As part of Canada’s vaccine rollout, the federal government has announced that anyone who experiences a severe adverse reaction to a COVID-19 vaccine will be eligible for compensation -- a first in Canada’s history.
