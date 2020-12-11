Turkey and Azerbaijan want to wipe Armenia off the map of the world Friday, 11 December 2020 ( 23 minutes ago )

The Turkic world offers Armenia a platform for cooperation, threatening to continue to seize its territories. Armenia's revanchist ambition is expected to grow. Turkish President Recep Erdogan, while on a visit to Baku, where he took part in the military parade of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces in honor of the victory in Nagorno-Karabakh, said that a platform of six was to to be set up in the South Caucasus for the development of cooperation. He invited Azerbaijan, Turkey, Russia, Iran, Georgia and, "if desired," Armenia to participate in the "South Caucasian Platform." "We are supporters of peace in the region, we are ready to open doors for Armenia. We have no problems with the Armenian people," Erdogan said adding that the people of Armenia should find some sense. President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev supported him. "If the Armenian leadership draws the right conclusions from the war, renounces its unfounded claims and looks ahead, then there will be a place for Armenia on this platform. We are open for this," the Azerbaijani leader said. However, Aliyev stated the same day that Zangezur, Sevan and Yerevan are "the historical land of the people of Azerbaijanis." These are the territories that are located within the internationally recognised state borders of the Republic of Armenia. In other words, Aliyev threatened Armenia: if Armenia turns the "cooperation" offer down, Azerbaijan will continue conquering Armenia's territories. 👓 View full article

