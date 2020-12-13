Global  
 

US clears Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine; Trump tweets first shot 'in less than 24 hours'

Mid-Day Sunday, 13 December 2020 ()
US regulators have approved the emergency use of the country's first COVID-19 vaccine from Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech for people aged 16 years and older, marking the beginning of the end of a catastrophic outbreak, which has killed nearly 3,00,000 Americans in just 11 months this year.

"The FDA's authorisation for...
0
Video Credit: Reuters - Politics - Published
News video: FDA panel weighs whether to recommend Pfizer vaccine

FDA panel weighs whether to recommend Pfizer vaccine 02:19

 [NFA] The United States’ daily death toll from COVID-19 has surpassed 3,000 for the first time, as the country prepared to roll out a coronavirus vaccine within days. This report produced by Yahaira Jacquez.

