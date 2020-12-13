US clears Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine; Trump tweets first shot 'in less than 24 hours'
Sunday, 13 December 2020 () US regulators have approved the emergency use of the country's first COVID-19 vaccine from Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech for people aged 16 years and older, marking the beginning of the end of a catastrophic outbreak, which has killed nearly 3,00,000 Americans in just 11 months this year.
[NFA] The United States’ daily death toll from COVID-19 has surpassed 3,000 for the first time, as the country prepared to roll out a coronavirus vaccine within days. This report produced by Yahaira Jacquez.