Israel Establishes Diplomatic Relations With Bhutan

Eurasia Review Sunday, 13 December 2020 ()
Israel Establishes Diplomatic Relations With BhutanIsrael established diplomatic relations with the Himalayan kingdom of Bhutan on Saturday, the Israeli foreign ministry said, the latest in a string of normalization deals agreed by the Jewish state.

“The circle of recognition of Israel is widening,” Israeli Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi said in a statement.

“The...
Video Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Published
News video: Israel, Morocco agree to normalise relations in US-brokered deal

Israel, Morocco agree to normalise relations in US-brokered deal 10:44

 Under the agreement, Morocco will establish full diplomatic relations and resume official contacts with Israel.

