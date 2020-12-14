Global  
 

Michigan Closes Legislative Buildings Amid Threats Of Violence

Newsy Monday, 14 December 2020 ()
Michigan Closes Legislative Buildings Amid Threats Of ViolenceWatch VideoAs Michigan's 16 electors cast their votes for president today the state's legislative buildings will be closed.  Officials say that's because of "Credible threats of violence."

The election in Michigan, which showed Biden winning by more than 150,000 votes, is just one of the state results President Trump has...
