China Conducts Two Trials In Crackdown On Audio Bibles

Eurasia Review Tuesday, 15 December 2020 ()
China Conducts Two Trials In Crackdown On Audio BiblesBy Shen Hua

Chinese courtrooms this month were the scene of two trials prosecuting Christian businessmen for selling audio versions of the Bible, a new crackdown that is part of a government campaign to “eradicate pornography and illegal publications.”

Lai Jinqiang, a Christian businessman whose company sells an audio...
