Top US officials expected to get COVID-19 vaccine this week

Indian Express Tuesday, 15 December 2020 ()
Video Credit: WAAY ABC Huntsville, AL - Published
News video: COVID-19 Precautions At Christmas

COVID-19 Precautions At Christmas

 Alexis Scott reports that even though the first shipments of the vaccine are set to arrive this week, healthcare officials are demanding people remember the guidelines in place.

Health officials urge Americans to follow guidelines against COVID-19

 Top health officials are warning Americans not to let their guard down despite optimism that the FDA could authorize a coronavirus vaccine this week. Hospitals...
CBS News

Coronavirus: What's happening in Canada and around the world Saturday

 As provinces prepare to receive the first doses of a COVID-19 vaccine next week, top health officials have warned Canadians against complacency.
CBC.ca