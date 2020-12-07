Top US officials expected to get COVID-19 vaccine this week

The COVID-19 vaccine is in Colorado. Here are your questions answered



The COVID-19 vaccine has arrived in Colorado, and hospitals have already begun administering doses this week. We've received dozens of questions about the vaccine from viewers, and Colorado Gov. Jared.. Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel Duration: 03:19 Published 16 hours ago

Fauci Recommends Biden And Trump Get Vaccine For COVID-19



Top US officials should get the COVID-19 vaccine right away, according to infectious disease experts. Dr. Anthony Fauci says Biden and Harris should get vaccinated "for security reasons." Biden has.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:33 Published 22 hours ago