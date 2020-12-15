NFL power rankings: Packers, Bills continue ascent as Saints, Steelers drop

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources NFL power rankings 13.0: The Packers may be the best team in the NFC



SportsPulse: With all respect to the Ravens and Steelers we went ahead and released our post Week 12 power rankings. Mackenzie Salmon reveals the biggest risers and fallers from this week's action. Credit: USA Today Sports (Domestic) Duration: 01:24 Published 2 weeks ago NFL power rankings 11.0: Cardinals soar after 'The Hail Murray'



SportsPulse: The Arizona Cardinals are flying high after their miracle win over the Bills. Mackenzie Salmon reveals how far they rose in this week's Power Rankings. Credit: USA Today Sports (Domestic) Duration: 01:35 Published on November 17, 2020 NFL power rankings 8.0: Steelers rise to No. 1 spot



SportsPulse: For the first time this season, and the first time in a long time, the Pittsburgh Steelers have taken the number one spot in the power ranking. Mackenzie provides the biggest risers and.. Credit: USA Today Sports (Domestic) Duration: 01:36 Published on October 27, 2020