Michigan GOP Rep. Paul Mitchell: "I've Had Enough"

Newsy Tuesday, 15 December 2020 ()
Michigan GOP Rep. Paul Mitchell: I've Had EnoughWatch VideoWith votes from the Electoral College in, more Republican Congress members are acknowledging Joe Biden as the next president. One Congressman says he's leaving the Republican Party altogether.

Michigan Rep. Paul Mitchell: "I voted for Donald Trump. I supported the administration policies 95, 96-percent of the time...
Video Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories - Published
