Michigan GOP Rep. Paul Mitchell: "I've Had Enough"

Video Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories - Published 2 hours ago Rep. Paul Mitchell Leaves GOP, Cites Trump's Efforts to Overturn Election 01:27 Rep. Paul Mitchell Leaves GOP, Cites Trump's Efforts to Overturn Election. Rep. Mitchell, a Republican from Michigan, told CNN that he is withdrawing his "engagement and association with the Republican Party at both the national and state level.". He's requested that the Clerk of the House change...