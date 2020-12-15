Michigan GOP Rep. Paul Mitchell: "I've Had Enough"
Tuesday, 15 December 2020 () Watch VideoWith votes from the Electoral College in, more Republican Congress members are acknowledging Joe Biden as the next president. One Congressman says he's leaving the Republican Party altogether.
Michigan Rep. Paul Mitchell: "I voted for Donald Trump. I supported the administration policies 95, 96-percent of the time...
Rep. Paul Mitchell Leaves GOP,
Cites Trump's Efforts to Overturn Election.
Rep. Mitchell, a Republican from Michigan, told CNN that he
is withdrawing his "engagement and association with the Republican Party at both the national and state level.".
He's requested that the Clerk of the House change...