You Might Like

Related news from verified sources ‘The Masked Singer': How Sun Lived Without Getting to Sing One of Her Own Songs (Warning: This post contains spoilers for Wednesday’s Season 4 finale of “The Masked Singer.”) Grammy winner LeAnn Rimes, aka The Sun, was crowned the...

The Wrap 6 hours ago



‘The Masked Singer’ Season 4 Winner Revealed: Who Are Sun, Crocodile and Mushroom? (Warning: Major spoilers ahead for the Season 4 finale of “The Masked Singer.”) The fourth season of “The Masked Singer” came to a close Wednesday...

The Wrap 6 hours ago