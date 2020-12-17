Global  
 

Cases surging, but UK decides to allow Christmas gatherings

Mid-Day Thursday, 17 December 2020 ()
The consensus across the four nations of the U.K. over the planned easing of coronavirus restrictions over Christmas appears to be fraying — even though they all agreed Wednesday to keep in place the laws around the relaxation.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said the four nations had "unanimously" agreed to maintain...
Video Credit: Sky News UK Studios - Published
News video: 'Shorter and smaller Christmas is safer Christmas'

'Shorter and smaller Christmas is safer Christmas' 05:43

 Boris Johnson warns against having large Christmas gatherings ahead of relaxing the rules for the holidays.

