FDA Panel To Review Moderna Vaccine

Newsy Thursday, 17 December 2020 ()
FDA Panel To Review Moderna VaccineWatch VideoHealth workers are hoping a second vaccine gets approval soon.

An FDA advisory panel is meeting today to discuss Moderna's vaccine candidate.

The agency already confirmed the vaccine's safety.

If the board gives it the okay, it could get emergency use authorization by tomorrow.

Government officials think a...
Video Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh
News video: Reporter Update: Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine Up To Bat At FDA

Reporter Update: Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine Up To Bat At FDA 00:33

 Another COVID-19 vaccine is up to bat at the FDA. This time it's the Moderna vaccine; KDKA's Dr. Maria Simbra reports.

