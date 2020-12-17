FDA Panel To Review Moderna Vaccine
Thursday, 17 December 2020 ()
Watch VideoHealth workers are hoping a second vaccine gets approval soon.
An FDA advisory panel is meeting today to discuss Moderna's vaccine candidate.
The agency already confirmed the vaccine's safety.
If the board gives it the okay, it could get emergency use authorization by tomorrow.
Government officials think a...
