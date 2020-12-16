Black Health Care Workers Aim To Build Vaccine Trust

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Senate votes to pass $900 billion Covid-19 relief package



The House and Senate have passed a $900 billion Covid-19 relief package that promises to accelerate vaccine distribution and deliver much-needed aid to small businesses, Americans who have lost their.. Credit: Bleacher Report AOL Duration: 02:46 Published 6 hours ago Pregnant Health Care Workers Getting Coronavirus Vaccine



Thousands of health care workers have now received the coronavirus vaccine, including those who are pregnant or nursing. KDKA's Shelby Cassesse has more. Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh Duration: 02:28 Published 7 hours ago Tennessee long-term care facilities next in line to receive COVID-19 vaccine



The Tennessee Department of Health says at least 200,000 Tennesseans will be vaccinated by the end of 2020 as more doses of the COVID-19 vaccine continue to come in. Credit: NewsChannel 5 Nashville Duration: 02:09 Published 7 hours ago