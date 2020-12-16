Global  
 

Black Health Care Workers Aim To Build Vaccine Trust

Newsy Wednesday, 16 December 2020 ()
Black Health Care Workers Aim To Build Vaccine TrustWatch VideoDr. Lou Edje, family physician: "We want to save lives. And this vaccine saves lives and it does it safely."

As public confidence in the COVID vaccines slowly increases, Black Americans remain less likely to trust the vaccine compared to other racial and ethnic groups. And that's why Black health care workers are...
 The first doses of the Pfizer COVID vaccine arrived at Northwell Health on Monday, where two frontline workers volunteered to be the first to get the vaccine.

