India: Supreme Court To Examine Demand To Ban Confession

Eurasia Review Friday, 18 December 2020 ()
India's top court has agreed to examine a demand to ban the practice of confessing sins to a priest in the Malankara Orthodox Syrian Church after a complaint that it violates individuals' privacy.

The Supreme Court of India on Dec. 14 sought the opinion of the head of the Orthodox Church, based in Kerala...
