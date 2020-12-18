FDA recommends emergency use of Moderna Covid vaccine
Friday, 18 December 2020 () The US Food and Drug Administration's advisory panel, comprising external experts, has given an emergency use approval to Moderna COVID-19 vaccine, making it the second drug after Pfizer to receive such an authorisation in less than a week.
A panel of outside advisers to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration endorsed emergency use of Moderna Inc's coronavirus vaccine during a meeting on Thursday, as the nation prepares to roll out a second vaccine. This report produced by Jillian Kitchener.