FDA recommends emergency use of Moderna Covid vaccine

IndiaTimes Friday, 18 December 2020 ()
The US Food and Drug Administration's advisory panel, comprising external experts, has given an emergency use approval to Moderna COVID-19 vaccine, making it the second drug after Pfizer to receive such an authorisation in less than a week.
Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: FDA advisers endorse Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine

FDA advisers endorse Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine 01:55

 A panel of outside advisers to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration endorsed emergency use of Moderna Inc's coronavirus vaccine during a meeting on Thursday, as the nation prepares to roll out a second vaccine. This report produced by Jillian Kitchener.

