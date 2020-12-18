Iran builds at underground nuclear facility amid US tensions
Friday, 18 December 2020 () Iran has begun construction on a site at its underground nuclear facility at Fordo amid tensions with the US over its atomic programme, satellite photos obtained Friday by The Associated Press show.Iran has not publicly acknowledged...
Iran’s president, Hassan Rouhani, has said the country will respond to the killing of one of the country’s most senior scientists, who was identified by Israel as having headed a secret nuclear weapons programme.
Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, the architect of Tehran’s nuclear strategy, was killed on...