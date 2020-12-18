Global  
 

COVID Relief Talks Drag On As Government Shutdown Looms In Washington

Newsy Friday, 18 December 2020 ()
COVID Relief Talks Drag On As Government Shutdown Looms In WashingtonWatch VideoCongress is still trying to finalize a second coronavirus relief deal. 

The $900 billion proposal would deliver additional aid to small businesses, $300 weekly checks for the unemployed and $600 stimulus payments to Americans below a certain income threshold. 

Democrats want more emergency funding for states,...
 Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell on Thursday said an "agreement appears to be close at hand" and Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer pledged to not leave Washington until a deal is "done" as they enter the final stages of crafting a $900 billion COVID-19 aid bill before federal funding expires...

