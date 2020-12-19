Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Stimulus check update: Congress passes 2-day bill to avoid shutdown as COVID relief talks continue

Upworthy Saturday, 19 December 2020 ()
The House passed a two-day stopgap spending bill Friday night to avert a partial government shutdown, trying to buy time for...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Published
News video: Stimulus deal may be around corner in Congress

Stimulus deal may be around corner in Congress 02:17

 A potential deal on a second coronavirus relief package is inching forward. As ABC's Faith Abubey reports, congressional leaders are now indicating a bipartisan stimulus deal may be around the corner.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Two-Day Stopgap Funding Bill Passed To Avoid Shutdown [Video]

Two-Day Stopgap Funding Bill Passed To Avoid Shutdown

President Donald Trump has approved a two-day stopgap funding bill to avert a government shutdown.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 00:20Published
Lawmakers Continue Negotiations On $900M COVID Relief Package [Video]

Lawmakers Continue Negotiations On $900M COVID Relief Package

Michael George reports on continuing negotiations in Congress to pass a new COVID stimulus package (12-18-2020)

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 02:09Published
Stimulus Checks For $600 Added To COVID-19 Relief Deal As Deadline Nears  [Video]

Stimulus Checks For $600 Added To COVID-19 Relief Deal As Deadline Nears 

Congress is in the final negotiations on a more than $900 billion COVID relief bill that includes another round of stimulus checks.

Credit: CBS 11 Dallas     Duration: 02:12Published

Related news from verified sources

Stimulus check update: House passes 2-day bill to avoid shutdown as COVID relief talks continue

 The House passed a two-day stopgap spending bill Friday night to avert a partial government shutdown, trying to buy time for...
Upworthy