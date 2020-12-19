|
Stimulus check update: Congress passes 2-day bill to avoid shutdown as COVID relief talks continue
Saturday, 19 December 2020 ()
The House passed a two-day stopgap spending bill Friday night to avert a partial government shutdown, trying to buy time for...
Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Published
Stimulus deal may be around corner in Congress 02:17
A potential deal on a second coronavirus relief package is inching forward. As ABC's Faith Abubey reports, congressional leaders are now indicating a bipartisan stimulus deal may be around the corner.
