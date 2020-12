You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Australia eases restrictions for Christmas



Australia's most populous state on Wednesday relaxed coronavirus restrictions for Christmas following a second straight day of low case numbers, though parts of Sydney's northern seaside suburbs remain.. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:22 Published 19 hours ago Meet the pampered pooch whose owner has built him his own Santa Grotto - complete with a stack of presents worth £2,000



Meet the pampered pooch whose owner has built him his own Santa Grotto - complete with a stack of presents worth £2,000.Owner Alisa Thorne, 52, spent a week turning her garden summer house into a.. Credit: SWNS STUDIO Duration: 03:02 Published 2 days ago Christmas enthusiasm suffers as purchase dips in Delhi



With 3 days left for Christmas, shopkeepers selling decoration material express their plight. Christmas enthusiasm has faded as the purchase suffered a dip. One of the shopkeepers said, "People who.. Credit: ANI Duration: 03:15 Published 2 days ago