Does Edward Snowden Deserve A Pardon? – OpEd

Saturday, 19 December 2020
Does Edward Snowden Deserve A Pardon? – OpEd

By Pennel Bird*

Back in 2012, after watching then Director of National Intelligence James Clapper perjure himself under oath on television on the subject of spying on everyday Americans, National Security Agency (NSA) employee Edward Snowden made a decision to become a whistleblower in order to expose the shocking secret...
