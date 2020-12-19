US Congress averts government shutdown but fight over pandemic aid

‘Cong to elect chief soon, 99.99% believe it should be Rahul Gandhi’: Surjewala



Congress leader Randeep Surjewala said the new party president will be elected soon. While addressing a press conference, Surjewala said Rahul Gandhi is the right person to lead congress. He asserted that 99.9 per cent of people including him want party leader Rahul Gandhi to be elected as party president. “Congress workers and members will choose a person who is best suited for the post. 99.9 per cent of people including me want Rahul Gandhi to be elected as party president. Final call will be taken by him,” Surjewala said. Rahul Gandhi stepped down as party chief after the party's disastrous defeat in 2019 Lok Sabha elections. Watch the full video for more.

