Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

US Congress averts government shutdown but fight over pandemic aid

New Zealand Herald Saturday, 19 December 2020 ()
US Congress averts government shutdown but fight over pandemic aidThe US Congress passed a stopgap spending bill Friday night (US time), averting a partial government shutdown and buying themselves another two days for frustratingly slow negotiations on an almost US$1 trillion (NZ$1.4t) Covid-19...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

United States Congress United States Congress Legislature of the United States

‘Cong to elect chief soon, 99.99% believe it should be Rahul Gandhi’: Surjewala [Video]

‘Cong to elect chief soon, 99.99% believe it should be Rahul Gandhi’: Surjewala

Congress leader Randeep Surjewala said the new party president will be elected soon. While addressing a press conference, Surjewala said Rahul Gandhi is the right person to lead congress. He asserted that 99.9 per cent of people including him want party leader Rahul Gandhi to be elected as party president. “Congress workers and members will choose a person who is best suited for the post. 99.9 per cent of people including me want Rahul Gandhi to be elected as party president. Final call will be taken by him,” Surjewala said. Rahul Gandhi stepped down as party chief after the party's disastrous defeat in 2019 Lok Sabha elections. Watch the full video for more.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 02:08Published

Congress Clears Two-Day Spending Extension to Finalize Stimulus Deal

 The short time frame signaled optimism that Congress could come to agreement on the $900 billion economic recovery plan, but a last-minute dispute over the..
NYTimes.com

COVID-19 stimulus deal remains elusive as Congress seeks to avoid shutdown with 2-day spending bill

 This short-term extension of government funding would be the second time Congress has punted a shutdown deadline this month.
USATODAY.com

Related videos from verified sources

Another 885,000 Americans Filed for Unemployment Benefits Last Week [Video]

Another 885,000 Americans Filed for Unemployment Benefits Last Week

Another 885,000 Americans Filed for Unemployment Benefits Last Week. The figures released by the Labor Department were not only an increase from the prior week. but they were also higher than..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 00:49Published
White House Coronavirus Task Force Disagrees On California Shutdown [Video]

White House Coronavirus Task Force Disagrees On California Shutdown

White House coronavirus task force officials publicly disagreed on Monday. The disagreement was over California's new stay-at-home orders. Dr. Anthony Fauci told CNN that the state didn't have "any..

Credit: Wochit Entertainment     Duration: 00:39Published
McConnell Thinks Congress Can Deliver COVID Stimulus This Month [Video]

McConnell Thinks Congress Can Deliver COVID Stimulus This Month

On Monday, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell discussed the impending COVID stimulus package. McConnell said there is "no reason" Congress can't quickly agree a new round of coronavirus stimulus...

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:37Published

Related news from verified sources

Congress Scrambles to Reach Stimulus Deal as Deadline Nears

 Lawmakers are hammering out details of a $900 billion relief package and a spending bill to avoid a government shutdown at midnight. Here’s the latest.
NYTimes.com