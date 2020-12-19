Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Leading Saudi women’s rights activist’s family condemns potential 20-year jail sentence

Upworthy Saturday, 19 December 2020 ()
‘They say she is a terrorist – in reality, she is a humanitarian, an activist and a woman who simply wants a better fairer world,’ says...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Saudi women's rights activist goes on trial [Video]

Saudi women's rights activist goes on trial

They would "beat her, sexually assault her..." Sister of Saudi women's rights activist claims Saudi tortured Loujain al Hathloul

Credit: Sky News UK Studios     Duration: 02:00Published
Female Saudi activist goes on trial [Video]

Female Saudi activist goes on trial

The trial of a prominent women’s rights activist has begun in Saudi Arabia three years after she was first jailed.

Credit: Sky News UK Studios     Duration: 02:59Published

Related news from verified sources

Saudi prosecutor seeks maximum jail sentence for women's rights activist: Loujain al-Hathloul, one of kingdom’s most prominent human...

 Loujain al-Hathloul, one of kingdom’s most prominent human rights campaigners, may face 20 years behind bars
Upworthy