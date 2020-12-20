9 killed, 15 injured in explosion at Kabul
Sunday, 20 December 2020 ()
At least nine people killed and 15 others injured after an explosion rocked Kabul on Sunday, police in the Afghan capital confirmed.
The explosion took place in the city's Spin Kalay square in Police District 5 (PD5), reports Khaama Press.
Ferdaws Faramarz, deputy spokesman of the Interior Ministry, said three vehicles...
At least nine people killed and 15 others injured after an explosion rocked Kabul on Sunday, police in the Afghan capital confirmed.
The explosion took place in the city's Spin Kalay square in Police District 5 (PD5), reports Khaama Press.
Ferdaws Faramarz, deputy spokesman of the Interior Ministry, said three vehicles...
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related news from verified sources