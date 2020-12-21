Covid 19 coronavirus: United Airlines passenger dies amid claims he lied about symptoms
A passenger who jumped out of his seat mid-flight to help a dying man with Covid-19 symptoms has spoken about the incident, saying he would not hesitate to do it again.Tony Aldapa, who works as a paramedic, recounted the moment...
