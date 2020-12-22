Global  
 

Russia hits more EU officials with entry bans over Navalny

IndiaTimes Tuesday, 22 December 2020
Moscow is expanding the list of European officials barred from entering Russia in response to the European Union's sanctions over the poisoning of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, Russia's Foreign Ministry announced Tuesday.
Video Credit: Euronews English - Published
News video: Navalny poisoning: Russia slams retaliatory sanctions on EU officials

Navalny poisoning: Russia slams retaliatory sanctions on EU officials 02:19

 The Kremlin mantains it didn't poison Alexei Navalny, saying the activist suffers from 'persecution delirium'.

