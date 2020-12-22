Russia hits more EU officials with entry bans over Navalny
Tuesday, 22 December 2020 () Moscow is expanding the list of European officials barred from entering Russia in response to the European Union's sanctions over the poisoning of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, Russia's Foreign Ministry announced Tuesday.
Russia's prison service on Monday gave Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny a last minute ultimatum: Fly back from Germany at once and report at a Moscow office early on Tuesday morning, or be jailed if you..