Israeli govt collapses, sending country to fourth election in 2 years

Wochit Entertainment - Published 5 hours ago Video Credit:- Published Once More, With Feeling? Israeli Government Collapses 00:39 The Israeli government officially fell apart on Tuesday at midnight local time. The collapse came after Israel's parliament failed to meet a deadline for passage of the 2020 and 2021 budgets. CNN reports Israel will now head to its fourth elections in two years, probably on March 23 next year. Prime...