Israeli govt collapses, sending country to fourth election in 2 years

Zee News Wednesday, 23 December 2020 ()
Israel's divided government has collapsed triggering the country's fourth election in under two years, this also comes as a threat to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's lengthy grip on power.  
 The Israeli government officially fell apart on Tuesday at midnight local time. The collapse came after Israel's parliament failed to meet a deadline for passage of the 2020 and 2021 budgets. CNN reports Israel will now head to its fourth elections in two years, probably on March 23 next year. Prime...

