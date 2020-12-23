Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Israel heads to new election as Benjamin Netanyahu's Government collapses

New Zealand Herald Wednesday, 23 December 2020 ()
Israel heads to new election as Benjamin Netanyahu's Government collapsesIsrael's divided Government collapsed early Wednesday (local time), triggering the country's fourth election in under two years and bringing an unprecedented threat to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's lengthy grip on power.Netanyahu,...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Oneindia - Published
News video: Netanyahu gets Israel's first vaccine jab, kicks off vaccine drive | Oneindia News

Netanyahu gets Israel's first vaccine jab, kicks off vaccine drive | Oneindia News 01:11

 Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu was the first person to get a jab of the Pfizer-BioNtech vaccine as he launched an innoculation drive in his country. Netanyahu said he was being vaccinated first in order to encourage others. Watch the video. TAGS: #Netanyahu #Israel #Pfizer

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Benjamin Netanyahu Benjamin Netanyahu Prime Minister of Israel

Netanyahu gets COVID vaccine, starts Israel roll-out [Video]

Netanyahu gets COVID vaccine, starts Israel roll-out

Israel rolls out vaccination campaign with the aim of 60,000 shots per day, but Palestinians living under Israeli occupation will have to wait longer.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO    Duration: 02:12Published

To Understand Red-State America, He Urges a Look at Red-State Israel

 An Israeli sociologist argues that Trump voters, like Netanyahu supporters in Israel, have legitimate reasons to find liberal values threatening.
NYTimes.com
Iran mourns slain nuclear scientist [Video]

Iran mourns slain nuclear scientist

A top advisor to Iran's Supreme Leader has warned that those responsible for killing one of the country's top nuclear scientists would face a "calculated and decisive" response. Tehran blames Israel for the attack. David Doyle reports.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:20Published
Israel's Netanyahu tight-lipped on Saudi meeting [Video]

Israel's Netanyahu tight-lipped on Saudi meeting

Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has declined to comment on the details of a reported historic visit to Saudi Arabia and a meeting with its crown prince over the weekend. Adam Reed reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:38Published

Israel Israel Country in Western Asia

Israel election: New poll due after unity government crumbles

 Elections will be held in March - the fourth time in two years - as a critical deadline expires.
BBC News
Israel and Morocco to boost trade links as commercial air path opens [Video]

Israel and Morocco to boost trade links as commercial air path opens

Credit: FRANCE 24 English    Duration: 01:47Published

Israel to face fourth election in two years, after budget deadline issues

 Israel appeared headed to its fourth election in two years on Tuesday after a last-ditch effort to keep the Government afloat and push off the automatic..
New Zealand Herald
Al Jazeera journalists hacked using Israeli firm’s spyware [Video]

Al Jazeera journalists hacked using Israeli firm’s spyware

Watchdog suspects Saudi Arabia and the UAE of being behind hacking of 36 journalists earlier this year.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO    Duration: 03:02Published

Related videos from verified sources

Once More, With Feeling? Israeli Government Collapses [Video]

Once More, With Feeling? Israeli Government Collapses

The Israeli government officially fell apart on Tuesday at midnight local time. The collapse came after Israel's parliament failed to meet a deadline for passage of the 2020 and 2021 budgets. CNN..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:40Published
Washington Post editor shares growth plans and post-Trump vision [Video]

Washington Post editor shares growth plans and post-Trump vision

Washington Post executive editor Marty Baron talks with Brian Stelter about the Post’s surge in digital subscriptions, its plans for new international “hubs,” and the transition from Trump to..

Credit: Bleacher Report AOL     Duration: 06:05Published
'Accept defeat': See Trump ally's message after election loss [Video]

'Accept defeat': See Trump ally's message after election loss

Former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie talks to CNN’s Chris Cuomo about the election and how President Donald Trump and some Republicans have refused to concede.

Credit: Bleacher Report AOL     Duration: 01:41Published

Related news from verified sources

Can Israel avoid its fourth election cycle in two years by Tuesday’s deadline?

 The government is unlikely to pass its 2020 budget in time, and no one knows whether Netanyahu and Gantz can get the Knesset majority to postpone the deadline....
Haaretz Also reported by •Jerusalem PostIndian ExpressNew Zealand HeraldNewsmaxeuronewsNPRDaily Caller

The Knesset is set to dissolve; Israelis will return to the polls on March 23

 Attempts by Gantz and Netanyahu to buy more time have failed, turning their coalition into a zombie government until the anticipated March ballot, Israel's...
Haaretz Also reported by •The Age

Gantz fires minister who endorsed Netanyahu rival Sa'ar as Israel nears another election

 Yoaz Hendel has announced his support for former Likud lawmaker Gideon Sa'ar's candidacy for prime minister, as Israel set for fourth election in two years
Haaretz