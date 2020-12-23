Global  
 

Karl Rove tears into Michael Flynn, Sidney Powell over election claims

Upworthy Wednesday, 23 December 2020 ()
Former White House deputy chief of staff Karl Rove slammed former national security adviser Michael Flynn and pro-Trump attorney Sidney...
Video Credit: Bleacher Report AOL - Published
News video: 'Appalling': Bolton reacts to Flynn's pitch for martial law

'Appalling': Bolton reacts to Flynn's pitch for martial law 01:40

 Former national security adviser John Bolton weighs in on news of a heated Oval Office meeting involving aides to President Trump, lawyer Sidney Powell and her client, former national security adviser Michael Flynn. The gathering reportedly devolved into screaming matches over Powell and Flynn’s...

'It's nuts': GOP lawmaker reacts to Oval Office meeting [Video]

'It's nuts': GOP lawmaker reacts to Oval Office meeting

Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-IL) discusses Trump’s former national security adviser Michael Flynn suggesting the President invoke martial law in an Oval Office meeting and the relationship between election..

Credit: Bleacher Report AOL     Duration: 04:01Published
Trump Slams John Bolton [Video]

Trump Slams John Bolton

On Sunday, Pres. Donald Trump blasted his former national security advisor, John Bolton. Bolton was critical of Trump over a NY Times report saying he was considering martial law to overturn the 2020..

Credit: Wochit Tech     Duration: 00:31Published
Heated Oval Office meeting included talk of martial law [Video]

Heated Oval Office meeting included talk of martial law

An Oval Office meeting with President Donald Trump that included Sidney Powell and her client Michael Flynn began as an impromptu gathering but quickly devolved, two people familiar with the matter..

Credit: Bleacher Report AOL     Duration: 03:08Published

Karl Rove Rips Sidney Powell and Michael Flynn Over 'Idiotic' Election Claims

 "The president's been so ill-served by this crowd," said Republican strategist Karl Rove during a Fox News appearance on Tuesday.
Upworthy

Karl Rove Tears Into Sidney Powell: Trump Is 'So Ill-Served' by Her 'Antics'

 Rove also laid into Michael Flynn, saying his idea to impose martial law and redo the election is “idiotic.”
Upworthy