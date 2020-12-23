Karl Rove tears into Michael Flynn, Sidney Powell over election claims

Former national security adviser John Bolton weighs in on news of a heated Oval Office meeting involving aides to President Trump, lawyer Sidney Powell and her client, former national security adviser Michael Flynn. The gathering reportedly devolved into screaming matches over Powell and Flynn’s...
Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-IL) discusses Trump’s former national security adviser Michael Flynn suggesting the President invoke martial law in an Oval Office meeting and the relationship between election..
On Sunday, Pres. Donald Trump blasted his former national security advisor, John Bolton. Bolton was critical of Trump over a NY Times report saying he was considering martial law to overturn the 2020..