Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Covid-19 patient bludgeons roommate to death with oxygen tank in gruesome attack

New Zealand Herald Wednesday, 23 December 2020 ()
Covid-19 patient bludgeons roommate to death with oxygen tank in gruesome attackA Covid-19 patient in the US allegedly bludgeoned his roommate to death with an oxygen tank during a gruesome attack at a Californian hospital last week.ABC 7 reported the killing took place on December 17 at Antelope Valley Hospital.According...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Coronavirus disease 2019 Coronavirus disease 2019 Disease caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2

Vaccines come to Sarasota Memorial Hospital [Video]

Vaccines come to Sarasota Memorial Hospital

Local hospital gets big shipment of COVID vaccine.

Credit: ABC Action News    Duration: 02:07Published

ICE arrests, deportations dropped sharply in 2020 due to COVID

 U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement deportations reached a 15-year low during the final full fiscal year of the Trump administration.
CBS News
Pfizer, U.S. strike $2 bln COVID vaccine deal [Video]

Pfizer, U.S. strike $2 bln COVID vaccine deal

[NFA] The U.S. government will pay Pfizer nearly $2 billion for 100 million additional doses of its COVID-19 vaccine to bolster its supply as the country grapples with a nationwide spike in infections. This report produced by Jillian Kitchener.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:56Published

Dr. Susan Moore Claims Hospital Mistreatment Because She's Black, Before Dying of COVID

 Dr. Susan Moore is dead from COVID-19 after claiming she was mistreated at an Indiana hospital simply because of the color of her skin. Dr. Moore, who is Black,..
TMZ.com

Antelope Valley Hospital Hospital in California, United States


California California State of the United States of America

Hospitals packed as Calif. nears 2 mil virus cases

 Hospitals across Southern California are dealing with waves of new COVID-19 patients after the Thanksgiving holiday and now expect many more because of family..
USATODAY.com
Congress, No Black Women Senators After Harris Is VP [Video]

Congress, No Black Women Senators After Harris Is VP

(CNN) Sen. Kamala Harris broke barriers as America's first female, first Black and first South Asian vice president-elect. But after her exit in January to join the Biden administration, there will be no Black women in the Senate. Harris's departure left lawmakers and advocates urging California Gov. Gavin Newsom to choose a Black woman to replace her due to a lack of diversity in the chamber.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:33Published

Virginia Shackles, Painter of Vivid Scenery, Dies at 99

 Ms. Shackles loved to paint cliffs and ocean scenes in the coastal city of Monterey, Calif. She died of complications of Covid-19.
NYTimes.com
Nurse leaves hospital after 8-month COVID ordeal [Video]

Nurse leaves hospital after 8-month COVID ordeal

Merlin Pambuan, an ICU nurse, beat the odds of her eight-month ordeal with COVID-19 by walking out the front door this week of St. Mary Medical Center, the Long Beach, California hospital where she has worked for the past 40 years. This report produced by Yahaira Jacquez.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 02:02Published

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Three reasons why coronavirus can cause silent hypoxia [Video]

Three reasons why coronavirus can cause silent hypoxia

Boston University biomedical engineers and collaborators from the University of Vermont have begun to crack one of the most life-threatening mysteries behind the relationship between silent hypoxia and..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:40Published