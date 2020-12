You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Oakland Police Release Video From Election Night Officer-Involved Shooting



Allen Martin reports on officer body cam video from Oakland officer-involved shooting during robbery spree targeting cannabis businesses on Election Night (12-18-2020) Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX Duration: 01:05 Published 5 days ago Federal Court Reverses Decision Dismissing Claims Against City Of Dallas In Botham Jean's Murder By Officer Amber Guyger



Chief Judge Barbara Lynn of the Northern District of Texas has reversed a previous ruling of the Court that had dismissed all claims against the City of Dallas in the murder of Botham Jean. Geoff.. Credit: CBS 11 Dallas Duration: 00:38 Published 5 days ago Ventura County DA Releases New Video Of Borderline Bar Shooting



The Ventura County District Attorney's Office Thursday released new video of the deadly mass shooting at the Borderline Bar & Grill in Thousand Oaks. Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA Duration: 02:35 Published 6 days ago