Footage Released In Ohio Police Killing Of Andre Hill

Newsy Thursday, 24 December 2020 ()
Footage Released In Ohio Police Killing Of Andre HillWatch VideoPolice in Ohio released body-cam footage of a Columbus officer fatally shooting a 47-year old Black man. Now, I want to warn you, the video you are about to see is disturbing. 

Office Adam Coy: "Hands out to the side! Hands out to the side, now!"

Okay, so this is the moment after officer Adam Coy fatally shot...
